AFN Bavaria Reenlistment Ceremony

SGT Kylee Bowling, a Broadcast Journalist from AFN Bavaria, recites the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony at the Parkstein Ruins and Volcano Church in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 4, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emma Roberts)

