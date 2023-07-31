Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bavaria Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Emma Roberts 

    AFN Bavaria

    SGT Kylee Bowling, a Broadcast Journalist from AFN Bavaria, recites the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony at the Parkstein Ruins and Volcano Church in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 4, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emma Roberts)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 05:29
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bavaria Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oath of Enlistment
    Reenlistment
    Grafenwoehr
    Army
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria

