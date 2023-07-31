SGT Kylee Bowling, a Broadcast Journalist from AFN Bavaria, recites the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony at the Parkstein Ruins and Volcano Church in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 4, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emma Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 05:29
|Photo ID:
|7960842
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-GT592-1001
|Resolution:
|4971x3314
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Bavaria Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
