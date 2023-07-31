It Looks Real

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ismael Justiniano, applies moulage, or makeup, to Spc. Jonathan Vargas, who will roleplay an injured Soldier for trauma care and medical evacuation training on July 20, 2023, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. Justiniano and Vargas are healthcare specialists assigned to the 1065th Medical Company (Role 2), 292nd Support Battalion, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, serving in the advanced emergency medical treatment facility supporting U.S. Central Command operations at AAAB. (U.S. Army video still image by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

