    It Looks Real [Image 7 of 7]

    It Looks Real

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ismael Justiniano, applies moulage, or makeup, to Spc. Jonathan Vargas, who will roleplay an injured Soldier for trauma care and medical evacuation training on July 20, 2023, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. Justiniano and Vargas are healthcare specialists assigned to the 1065th Medical Company (Role 2), 292nd Support Battalion, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, serving in the advanced emergency medical treatment facility supporting U.S. Central Command operations at AAAB. (U.S. Army video still image by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 05:34
    Photo ID: 7960807
    VIRIN: 230729-A-MX357-2028
    Resolution: 858x613
    Size: 410.77 KB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    This work, It Looks Real [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    USCENTCOM
    Army Aviation
    PRARNG
    National Guard
    PAARNG

