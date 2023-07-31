U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd General Support Avaition Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, simulate treating a casualty aboard an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during medical evacuation training on July 30, 2023, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The 3-126th GSAB, which consists of elements from the Vermont and Connecticut Army National Guard, practiced trauma care and MEDEVAC procedures with the 1065th Medical Company (Role2), Puerto Rico Army National Guard, to maintain readiness and skill proficiency while supporting U.S. Central Command operations at AAAB. (U.S. Army video still image by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 05:33 Photo ID: 7960805 VIRIN: 230730-A-MX357-1987 Resolution: 857x613 Size: 430.58 KB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inside the MEDEVAC [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.