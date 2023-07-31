Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the MEDEVAC [Image 6 of 7]

    Inside the MEDEVAC

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd General Support Avaition Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, simulate treating a casualty aboard an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during medical evacuation training on July 30, 2023, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The 3-126th GSAB, which consists of elements from the Vermont and Connecticut Army National Guard, practiced trauma care and MEDEVAC procedures with the 1065th Medical Company (Role2), Puerto Rico Army National Guard, to maintain readiness and skill proficiency while supporting U.S. Central Command operations at AAAB. (U.S. Army video still image by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 05:33
    Photo ID: 7960805
    VIRIN: 230730-A-MX357-1987
    Resolution: 857x613
    Size: 430.58 KB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the MEDEVAC [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sunset Setdown
    MEDEVAC Incoming
    Realistic Training
    Trauma Card Completion
    On the Scene
    Inside the MEDEVAC
    It Looks Real

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    USCENTCOM
    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    MAARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT