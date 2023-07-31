British soldiers with the UK Royal Lancers, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, conduct a mounted patrol during exercise Furious Wolf, in support of joint terminal attack control training in Biaɫa Piska, Poland, Aug. 8. Exercise Furious Wolf is a British-led multinational air operation involving 12 different NATO countries. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.

(U.S. Army photo by Alex Soliday)

Location: BIALA PISKA, PL
Task Force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct Exercise Furious Wolf [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Soliday