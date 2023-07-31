Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct Exercise Furious Wolf [Image 3 of 3]

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct Exercise Furious Wolf

    BIALA PISKA, POLAND

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    British soldiers with the UK Royal Lancers, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, conduct a mounted patrol during exercise Furious Wolf, in support of joint terminal attack control training in Biaɫa Piska, Poland, Aug. 8. Exercise Furious Wolf is a British-led multinational air operation involving 12 different NATO countries. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.
    (U.S. Army photo by Alex Soliday)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 04:37
    Photo ID: 7960790
    VIRIN: 230808-Z-JS531-2285
    Resolution: 5963x3975
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: BIALA PISKA, PL
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct Exercise Furious Wolf [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct Exercise Furious Wolf
    Task Force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct Exercise Furious Wolf
    Task Force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct Exercise Furious Wolf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT