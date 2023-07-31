(from left) Staff Sgt. Florian Wagner, a forward observer with the German 1st Battle Company supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bridger, a fire support specialist, and Sgt. Madelyn Gillespie, a joint fire support specialist, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, work together to gather grid coordinates during exercise Furious Wolf in Biaɫa Piska, Poland, Aug. 8. Exercise Furious Wolf is a British-led multinational air operation involving 12 different NATO countries. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.

(U.S. Army photo by Alex Soliday)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 7960789 VIRIN: 230808-Z-JS531-2133 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.54 MB Location: BIALA PISKA, PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct Exercise Furious Wolf [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.