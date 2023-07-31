Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAT ARG Transits Red Sea [Image 9 of 9]

    BAT ARG Transits Red Sea

    RED SEA

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Gasdia 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    RED SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and Dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transit in formation through the Red Sea, Aug. 8, 2023. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked (26th MEU SOC) Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, under the command and control of Task Force 51/5, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command area of operations, employed by U.S. Fifth Fleet to maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 02:30
    Location: RED SEA
    This work, BAT ARG Transits Red Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    MARCENT
    Deployment
    5th MEB
    Task Force 51/5

