USS Bataan Transits Red Sea

RED SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits through the Red Sea, Aug. 8, 2023. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked (26th MEU SOC) Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, under the command and control of Task Force 51/5, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command area of operations, employed by U.S. Fifth Fleet to maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

