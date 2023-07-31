Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill meets with staff delegates at JTF-RH Headquarters.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) leadership meets with House Appropriations Committee staff delegates at JTF-RH Headquarters, Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill BUlk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 19:53
    VIRIN: 230807-A-ME245-1065
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill meets with staff delegates at JTF-RH Headquarters. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

