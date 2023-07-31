Joint Task Force-Red Hill meets with staff delegates at JTF-RH Headquarters.

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) leadership meets with House Appropriations Committee staff delegates at JTF-RH Headquarters, Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill BUlk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

