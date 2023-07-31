Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade (center), and JTF-RH Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura (left), welcome House Appropriations Committee staff delegates to JTF-RH Headquarters, Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 19:54 Photo ID: 7960425 VIRIN: 230807-A-ME245-1029 Resolution: 5412x3608 Size: 1.86 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill welcome staff delegates to JTF-RH Headquarters. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.