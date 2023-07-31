Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli

230808-N-IL330-1067 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 8, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Joerell Trimble, from Chicago, simulates taking down an active shooter during an Antiterrorism Force Protection drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US