Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli [Image 3 of 10]

    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230808-N-IL330-1013 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 8, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jeffery Schenk, from Delevan, New York, conducts tactical team movements during an Antiterrorism Force Protection drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 18:18
    Photo ID: 7960292
    VIRIN: 230808-N-IL330-1013
    Resolution: 4893x3262
    Size: 880.41 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Drill Aboard Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT