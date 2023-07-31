An MH-60 Sea Hawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, transports cargo from USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a vertical replenishment, Aug. 6 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

