    Vertical Replenishment [Image 6 of 6]

    Vertical Replenishment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An MH-60 Sea Hawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, transports cargo from USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a vertical replenishment, Aug. 6 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

