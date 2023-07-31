Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) transport supplies on the flight deck during a vertical replenishment, Aug. 8, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

