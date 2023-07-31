Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) transport supplies on the flight deck during a vertical replenishment, Aug. 8, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|7960123
|VIRIN:
|230806-N-TL968-1400
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|768.27 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vertical Replenishment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT