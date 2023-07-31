Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Training exercise pushes Officer Candidates to their limits [Image 10 of 10]

    Field Training exercise pushes Officer Candidates to their limits

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Officer Candidate Enock Villalobos pulls security in a building during a Platoon Field Training Exercise lane at Leschi Town, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on July 31, 2023. OCS Phase III is the culminating event for National Guard Officer Candidates testing their leadership and critical thinking abilities prior to commissioning as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Leadership
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Training
    Army National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard

