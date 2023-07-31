Radford Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for energetic waste incinerator

: Team members break ground at the site for the new Energetic Waste Incinerator at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Pictured left to right: Col. Brian Hallberg, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District; Col. Ronnie Anderson, Jr., commander of the Joint Munitions Command; Amy Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for the Environment, Safety, and Occupational Health; Lt. Col. Adrien Humphreys, commander of Radford AAP; Melissa Markos, deputy project director for Project Director Joint Services; and Brent Tebbets, vice president of Parsons Government Services, Inc.

