Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radford Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for energetic waste Incinerator

    Radford Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for energetic waste Incinerator

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    : Team members break ground at the site for the new Energetic Waste Incinerator at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Pictured left to right: Col. Brian Hallberg, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District; Col. Ronnie Anderson, Jr., commander of the Joint Munitions Command; Amy Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for the Environment, Safety, and Occupational Health; Lt. Col. Adrien Humphreys, commander of Radford AAP; Melissa Markos, deputy project director for Project Director Joint Services; and Brent Tebbets, vice president of Parsons Government Services, Inc.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 08:55
    Photo ID: 7959011
    VIRIN: 200803-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 821x847
    Size: 662.65 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radford Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for energetic waste Incinerator, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Radford Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for energetic waste incinerator

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT