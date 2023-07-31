Radford Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for energetic waste incinerator

Photo By JMC Public Affairs Office | : Team members break ground at the site for the new Energetic Waste Incinerator at...... read more read more Photo By JMC Public Affairs Office | : Team members break ground at the site for the new Energetic Waste Incinerator at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Pictured left to right: Col. Brian Hallberg, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District; Col. Ronnie Anderson, Jr., commander of the Joint Munitions Command; Amy Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for the Environment, Safety, and Occupational Health; Lt. Col. Adrien Humphreys, commander of Radford AAP; Melissa Markos, deputy project director for Project Director Joint Services; and Brent Tebbets, vice president of Parsons Government Services, Inc. see less | View Image Page

The ground was broken for the new energetic waste incinerator at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in an official ceremony last Thursday.



In the past 10 years, the Army has invested $715 million in improving the environmental footprint at RFAAP.



“The Army cares about the communities in which we operate, and we are fully committed to working together with local leaders to ensure all our facilities operate safely and that our practices are transparent and well understood,” said Col. Ronnie Anderson, commander of Joint Munitions Command, RFAAP’s higher headquarters.



“Over the past decade alone, the Army has invested approximately $715 million towards reducing the environmental impact of our operations at Radford. Our efforts have yielded substantial progress in reducing the plant’s environmental footprint, marking one of the most significant transformations since the plant’s inception in 1940,” said Amy Borman, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Environmental, Safety and Occupational Health.



RFAPP has reduced the amount of open burning ground waste being treated by more than 50% since 2017 through continuous waste reduction and process improvements. The level of open burning is now consistently below the permitted amount. In fact, RFAAP uses less than 10% of the permitted capacity.



“The Army cares about the impact we have on our environment not only here in Southwest Virginia, but around the globe. Here at Radford, we continue to actively find ways to reduce our carbon footprint and embrace sustainable practices. The Energetic Waste Incinerator is a vital part of that process,” said Lt. Col. Adrien Humphreys, RFAAP’s commander.



The amount of treated waste at RFAAP will not increase once the EWI is complete. The facility will replace the need for the open burning ground, with the goal of using new environmentally friendly technology that operates with a better air-pollution control device.



“The incinerator’s design incorporates the latest pollution control equipment, guaranteeing a significant reduction in emissions,” said Borman. “It will be housed in a separate building, ensuring the utmost safety and environmental efficiency.”



The project is being coordinated through the Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was awarded to Parsons Government Services, Inc., for $145 million. It is expected to be completed in Summer 2025. It is estimated that the facility will become operational in the second half of 2026.



The EWI will not require a grinder for safe operation, meaning almost all waste that would otherwise be burned would be able to go through the EWI, in addition to the material that is already incinerated at the plant. The EWI will also utilize the most advanced pollution control equipment possible and will be highly regulated by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.



“I want to emphasize that we value the feedback and concerns of the community,” Borman said. “We pledge to continue engaging and being transparent with you throughout this journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.”



