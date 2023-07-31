LRC Ansbach employee who served 34 years, 25 concurrently in the Bundeswehr, to retire

(Back row, third from left) Reiner Bauerfeind poses for a photo with 3rd Company, 762nd Military Police Battalion, at Fürst-Wrede Kaserne in Munich, Germany. Bauerfeind, who is the lead transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, is retiring at the end of August with 34 years with the U.S. Army. He also served with the Bundeswehr as an army reserve soldier for 25 years, concurrently. (Courtesy photo)

