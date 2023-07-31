Maj. Rebecca Cheman, U.S. Army NATO Brigade G5, leads a discussion on quality-of-life issues with the spouses of U.S. Soldiers during the Senior Army Leaders Meeting XXII in Garmisch, Germany. The U.S. Army NATO Brigade hosted the meeting July 24-28 to give leaders from 82 locations in 22 countries the opportunity to meet face-to-face and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations and how best to support the roughly 800 Soldiers and their families serving within NATO organizations in the United States and 21 NATO member nations in Europe. This year’s meeting also included a Spouses Forum, where USA NATO sought to build relationships with geographically separated families. (U.S. Army Photo by Allison Lillimon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 05:16 Photo ID: 7958841 VIRIN: 230725-A-QI808-8429 Resolution: 3022x2015 Size: 2.49 MB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army NATO: Meeting the challenges of an ever-changing environment [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.