    U.S. Army NATO: Meeting the challenges of an ever-changing environment [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army NATO: Meeting the challenges of an ever-changing environment

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Maj. Rebecca Cheman, U.S. Army NATO Brigade G5, leads a discussion on quality-of-life issues with the spouses of U.S. Soldiers during the Senior Army Leaders Meeting XXII in Garmisch, Germany. The U.S. Army NATO Brigade hosted the meeting July 24-28 to give leaders from 82 locations in 22 countries the opportunity to meet face-to-face and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations and how best to support the roughly 800 Soldiers and their families serving within NATO organizations in the United States and 21 NATO member nations in Europe. This year’s meeting also included a Spouses Forum, where USA NATO sought to build relationships with geographically separated families. (U.S. Army Photo by Allison Lillimon)

