U.S. Army NATO: Meeting the challenges of an ever-changing environment

Col. Troy V. Alexander, U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander, addresses senior Army officers and senior national representatives newly assigned to NATO units during the Senior Army Leaders Meeting XXII in Garmisch, Germany. The U.S. Army NATO Brigade hosted the meeting July 24-28 to give leaders from 82 locations in 22 countries the opportunity to meet face-to-face and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations and how best to support the roughly 800 Soldiers and their families serving within NATO organizations in the United States and 21 NATO member nations in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Troy Darr)

