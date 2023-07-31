Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. j.g. Carolina Fernandez Promotes to Lieutenant [Image 4 of 5]

    Lt. j.g. Carolina Fernandez Promotes to Lieutenant

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Haydn Smith 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, ITALY –– Lt. j.g. Carolina Fernandez, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) is promoted to Lieutenant at NSA Naples, Aug. 7, 2023. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

    This work, Lt. j.g. Carolina Fernandez Promotes to Lieutenant [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

