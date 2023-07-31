Lt. j.g. Carolina Fernandez Promotes to Lieutenant

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, ITALY –– Lt. j.g. Carolina Fernandez, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) receives her new rank of Lieutenant from her mother and grandfather at a promotion ceremony at NSA Naples, Aug. 7, 2023. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)
