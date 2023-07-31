Task Force Talon Change Of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army soldiers with Task Force Talon stand in formation during a change of command ceremony in a Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz hangar on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 7, 2023. During the change of command ceremony, U.S. Army Maj. Kyle Hermanson relinquished his duty as commanding officer for Task Force Talon to Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford. Task Force Talon is the contributing command to the holistic mission of defending the Indo-Pacific region from any ballistic missile threats. The Indo-Pacific region covers 52 percent of the earth's surface, making Guam's strategic location immeasurable to the air defense mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

