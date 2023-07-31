U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, commanding officer for Task Force Talon Command, gives his first remarks as the new commanding officer at a change of command ceremony at a Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz hangar on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 7, 2023. Task Force Talon is the contributing command to the holistic mission of defending the Indo-Pacific region from any ballistic missile threats. The Indo-Pacific region covers 52 percent of the earth's surface, making Guam's strategic location immeasurable to the air defense mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 01:00
|Photo ID:
|7958654
|VIRIN:
|230806-M-GG264-6643
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Talon Change Of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT