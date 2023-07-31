U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, commanding officer for Task Force Talon Command, gives his first remarks as the new commanding officer at a change of command ceremony at a Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz hangar on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 7, 2023. Task Force Talon is the contributing command to the holistic mission of defending the Indo-Pacific region from any ballistic missile threats. The Indo-Pacific region covers 52 percent of the earth's surface, making Guam's strategic location immeasurable to the air defense mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 01:00 Photo ID: 7958654 VIRIN: 230806-M-GG264-6643 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 3.8 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Talon Change Of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.