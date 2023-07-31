Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Decatur Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Decatur Holds Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    230714-N-MY408-1128 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2023) Ombudsman Kelly Sleesman addresses the assembled crew of USS Decatur during an All Hands Call. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 20:01
    VIRIN: 230714-N-MY408-1128
    Location: US
    USS Decatur
    Ombudsman
    US Navy
    Deployment
    Awards Ceremony

