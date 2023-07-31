USS Decatur Holds Awards Ceremony

230714-N-MY408-1128 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2023) Ombudsman Kelly Sleesman addresses the assembled crew of USS Decatur during an All Hands Call. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
