USS Decatur Holds Awards Ceremony

230714-N-MY408-1117 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Furtado, commanding officer, looks on as Ombudsman Kelly Sleesman speaks to the crew about reintegration resources. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

