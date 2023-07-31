Please join us in celebrating our outstanding Tripler Army Medical Center staff members who were honored at a recent awards ceremony!
These five staff members received well-deserved recognition: Sgt. 1st Class Supal Udas, Meritorious Service Medal; Ms. Melinda Delmonico, Employee of the Quarter; Ms. Irene Yun, Employee of the Quarter; Dr. Marlon Rimando, Distinguished Civilian Service Award; and Ms. Caroline Lau, 30 Year Length of Service Award.
See all photos here:
https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p503616377
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
