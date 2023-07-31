Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Tripler Army Medical Center Awards Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by June Keawe 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Please join us in celebrating our outstanding Tripler Army Medical Center staff members who were honored at a recent awards ceremony!

    These five staff members received well-deserved recognition: Sgt. 1st Class Supal Udas, Meritorious Service Medal; Ms. Melinda Delmonico, Employee of the Quarter; Ms. Irene Yun, Employee of the Quarter; Dr. Marlon Rimando, Distinguished Civilian Service Award; and Ms. Caroline Lau, 30 Year Length of Service Award.

    See all photos here:
    https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p503616377

