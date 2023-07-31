Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green River Lake becomes temporary 'drop zone' for Kentucky National Guard [Image 11 of 17]

    Green River Lake becomes temporary 'drop zone' for Kentucky National Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District park rangers and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers cordon off a 'drop zone' for paratroopers to jump into Green River Lake, Aug. 5, 2023 in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Soldiers with the Kentucky National Guard and other units practiced water jumps from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter as family members and Green River Lake visitors watched from the dam and shoreline. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023
    Photo ID: 7957938
    VIRIN: 230805-A-PA223-1022
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Civil Works
    Louisville District
    Green River Lake

