Green River Lake becomes temporary 'drop zone' for Kentucky National Guard

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District park rangers and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers cordon off a 'drop zone' for paratroopers to jump into Green River Lake, Aug. 5, 2023 in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Soldiers with the Kentucky National Guard and other units practiced water jumps from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter as family members and Green River Lake visitors watched from the dam and shoreline. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

