    USACE National Water Safety Program: Promoting Safety in Style [Image 1 of 2]

    USACE National Water Safety Program: Promoting Safety in Style

    KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Jessica Schaeffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger hands out water safety materials to children at a Kansas City Monarchs baseball game on May 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:49
    Location: KANSAS CITY, KS, US 
    This work, USACE National Water Safety Program: Promoting Safety in Style [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Schaeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

