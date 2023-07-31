Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Table 2 Pre-Qualification [Image 3 of 8]

    Hotel Company Table 2 Pre-Qualification

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 2 pre-qualification training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 2, 2023. Table 2 is the final shooting qualification for recruits and consists of shooting in the standing and kneeling positions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:46
    VIRIN: 230802-M-WH433-1224
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Police Call
    RCO
    M16 A4
    Table 2
    Clearing Out
    Persoanl Marksmanship Instructor

