Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 2 pre-qualification training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 2, 2023. Table 2 is the final shooting qualification for recruits and consists of shooting in the standing and kneeling positions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 14:46
|Photo ID:
|7957682
|VIRIN:
|230802-M-WH433-1199
|Resolution:
|6311x4207
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Table 2 Pre-Qualification [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
