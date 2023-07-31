Hotel Company Table 2 Pre-Qualification

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 2 pre-qualification training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 2, 2023. Table 2 is the final shooting qualification for recruits and consists of shooting in the standing and kneeling positions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

Date Posted: 08.07.2023