Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance [Image 10 of 11]

    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Emergency Medical Services received a new ambulance this year. The addition of this ambulance improves our EMS capabilities when responding to calls and increases the medical care for our beneficiaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7957237
    VIRIN: 230802-D-DQ133-1009
    Resolution: 7535x5023
    Size: 17.03 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance [Image 11 of 11], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance
    Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT