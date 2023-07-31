Fort Campbell EMS Receives New Ambulance

The Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Emergency Medical Services received a new ambulance this year. The addition of this ambulance improves our EMS capabilities when responding to calls and increases the medical care for our beneficiaries.

