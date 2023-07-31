CSG-4 Speaks With Midshipmen

Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group Four (CSG-4), left, speaks with Capt. Brent Gaut commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 4, 2023. CSG 4 mentors, trains and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell)
