Rear Admiral Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group Four (CSG-4) speaks with midshipmen aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during their last day of cortramid in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 4, 2023. CSG-4 mentors, trains and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell)

