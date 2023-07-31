Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-4 Speaks With Midshipmen [Image 1 of 2]

    CSG-4 Speaks With Midshipmen

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    Rear Admiral Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group Four (CSG-4) speaks with midshipmen aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during their last day of cortramid in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 4, 2023. CSG-4 mentors, trains and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 08:57
    Naval Station Norfolk
    CSG 4
    Carrier Strike Group 4
    CSG4

