Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-258 Field Artillery Test Their Radio Communications Before Northern Strike 23 [Image 6 of 6]

    1-258 Field Artillery Test Their Radio Communications Before Northern Strike 23

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Isaiah Rowe of the New York Army National Guard’s Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, operates his radio during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 6, 2023.

    NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 07:49
    Photo ID: 7956939
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-VL138-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.82 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-258 Field Artillery Test Their Radio Communications Before Northern Strike 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-258 Field Artillery Test Their Radio Communications Before Northern Strike 23
    1-258 Field Artillery Test Their Radio Communications Before Northern Strike 23
    1-258 Field Artillery Test Their Radio Communications Before Northern Strike 23
    1-258 Field Artillery Test Their Radio Communications Before Northern Strike 23
    1-258 Field Artillery Test Their Radio Communications Before Northern Strike 23
    1-258 Field Artillery Test Their Radio Communications Before Northern Strike 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    New York
    National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT