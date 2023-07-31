Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) Arrives in Narvik, Norway [Image 8 of 14]

    USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) Arrives in Narvik, Norway

    NARVIK, NORWAY

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    A U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) conducts a Manning the Rails ceremony during a port visit on a scheduled deployment with U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) in Narvik, Norway, August 5, 2023. The USS Mesa Verde, assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 26th MEU(SOC), under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 05:53
    Photo ID: 7956869
    VIRIN: 230805-M-UG171-1346
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: NARVIK, NO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) Arrives in Narvik, Norway [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USS Mesa Verde
    Norway
    MEUSOC
    USMCNews
    Task Force 61/2

