USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) Arrives in Narvik, Norway

U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) and Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) conduct a Manning the Rails ceremony during a port visit on their scheduled deployment in Narvik, Norway, August 5, 2023. The USS Mesa Verde, assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 26th MEU(SOC), under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

