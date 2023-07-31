Reenlistment on Diego Garcia – Chief Master-at-Arms Lucian King

230807-N-EJ241-1004



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia stand at attention during a reenlistment ceremony for Chief Master-at-Arms Lucian King August 7, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado