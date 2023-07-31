Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment on Diego Garcia – Chief Master-at-Arms Lucian King [Image 3 of 4]

    Reenlistment on Diego Garcia – Chief Master-at-Arms Lucian King

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230807-N-EJ241-1010

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Chief Master-at-Arms Lucian King, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, says the Oath of Enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony August 7, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenlistment on Diego Garcia – Chief Master-at-Arms Lucian King [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

