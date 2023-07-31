Combat Engineer training during Tamiok Strike 2023

Combat Engineers from 95th Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, trained with Papua New Guinea Defence Force Engineer Battalion soldiers on individual movement techniques, squad bounding, and reacting to fire during Exercise Tamiok Strike 2023, August 3, 2023. Tamiok Strike 2023 is a two-week bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Papa New Guinea Defense Forces and U.S. Forces, to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. This is the third iteration of Tamiok Strike.

