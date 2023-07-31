Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineer training during Tamiok Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 11]

    Combat Engineer training during Tamiok Strike 2023

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Combat Engineers from 95th Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, trained with Papua New Guinea Defence Force Engineer Battalion soldiers on individual movement techniques, squad bounding, and reacting to fire during Exercise Tamiok Strike 2023, August 3, 2023. Tamiok Strike 2023 is a two-week bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Papa New Guinea Defense Forces and U.S. Forces, to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. This is the third iteration of Tamiok Strike.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 03:08
    Photo ID: 7956785
    VIRIN: 230803-A-JK517-5419
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 901.55 KB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Engineer training during Tamiok Strike 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Joshua Brandenburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

