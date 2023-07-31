Comanche Company participates in Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment

U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tanks sit in line after completing a Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 4, 2023. The LFAST is part of preparations to participate in a combined arms live fire exercise with the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

