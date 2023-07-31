Comanche Company participates in Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment

Pfc. Ethan Stewart, Pvt. Audwin Caines, Sgt. 1st Class Everardo Araujo, and Spc. Carson Hutchings, armor crewman assigned to Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, wait for the range to go hot to conduct a Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test on their M1A2 Abrams tanks at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 4, 2023. The LFAST is part of preparations to participate in a combined arms live fire exercise with the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

