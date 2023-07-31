Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy

An F-35A Lightning II with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Madison flies July 27, 2023, over Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The flyover the airport was a practice training run for a nearby airshow in Wisconsin. According to its Air Force fact sheet, the F-35, is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, and it will replace the Air Force’s aging fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. The F-35 is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g-capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 07.27.2023
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US