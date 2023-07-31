Photo Story: Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An F-35A Lightning II with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An F-35A Lightning II with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Madison flies July 27, 2023, over Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The flyover the airport was a practice training run for a nearby airshow in Wisconsin. According to its Air Force fact sheet, the F-35, is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, and it will replace the Air Force’s aging fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. The F-35 is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g-capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An F-35A Lightning II with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Madison flies July 27, 2023, over Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The flyover the airport was a practice training run for a nearby airshow in Wisconsin.



According to its Air Force fact sheet, the F-35, is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, and it will replace the Air Force’s aging fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs.



The F-35 is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g-capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



