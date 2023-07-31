PACAF SF Airmen compete in ACSA Combat Agility

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Steinmetz, assigned to 18th Security Forces Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, attempts to gain communications for a Combat Agility Challenge during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 3, 2023. The ACSA identifies the best SF team in the Pacific Air Forces to represent the major command at the Air Force Defender Challenge Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

