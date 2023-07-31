Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF SF Airmen compete in ACSA Combat Agility [Image 7 of 7]

    PACAF SF Airmen compete in ACSA Combat Agility

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Steinmetz, assigned to 18th Security Forces Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, attempts to gain communications for a Combat Agility Challenge during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 3, 2023. The ACSA identifies the best SF team in the Pacific Air Forces to represent the major command at the Air Force Defender Challenge Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    This work, PACAF SF Airmen compete in ACSA Combat Agility [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Andersen AFB
    Security Forces
    ACSA
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

