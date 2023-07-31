PACAF SF Airmen compete in ACSA Combat Agility

The 254th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, team pushes a humvee for a Combat Agility Challenge during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen AFB, Aug. 3, 2023. The ACSA identifies the best SF team in the Pacific Air Forces to represent the major command at the Air Force Defender Challenge Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

